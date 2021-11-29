Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after buying an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $342.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $396.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.51.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

