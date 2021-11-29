Meridian Wealth Management LLC Sells 346 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,069 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,927,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,245,198,000 after purchasing an additional 305,595 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,881,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,158,382,000 after purchasing an additional 539,617 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after buying an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,398,344 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $965,088,000 after buying an additional 205,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after buying an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.32.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $92.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.91. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.