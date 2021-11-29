Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

MRUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merus from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Merus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Merus from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Merus from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Merus has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.14. Merus had a negative return on equity of 39.37% and a negative net margin of 185.10%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 985,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $27,129,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Merus by 15.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 3,238.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Merus in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

