Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after purchasing an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group stock opened at $61.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.40. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.76 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.56%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

