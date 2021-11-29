Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) Reaches One Day Volume of $371,380.00

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CURRENCY:DNA) traded 23% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and approximately $371,380.00 worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded 35.4% lower against the dollar. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001310 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001079 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00030595 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (CRYPTO:DNA) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @encrypgen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain . The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity. DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications. “

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture directly using US dollars.

