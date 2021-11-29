Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 5,221 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 130,525.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 30.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,652,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 55.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,348,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,881,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,724,000 after purchasing an additional 498,314 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,932,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,092,000 after purchasing an additional 708,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,538,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,672,000 after purchasing an additional 248,796 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $41.49 on Monday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.62 and a 1 year high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.89.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The company had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.68 million. Research analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maravai LifeSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

