Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys New Shares in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 484.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,422,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 81.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,762,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,420,000 after buying an additional 2,582,061 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $12,846,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $10,535,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atossa Therapeutics by 303.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,442,000 after buying an additional 1,480,631 shares during the last quarter. 28.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ATOS opened at $2.28 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a market cap of $288.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.03. Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions. It offers ForeCYTE and ArgusCYTE diagnostic tests. The ForeCYTE Breast Health Test provides personalized information about the 10-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer for women between ages 18 and 65.

