Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Grows Stock Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) by 517,600.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in AZEK were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AZEK by 485.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,475,000 after buying an additional 536,608 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of AZEK by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,178 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AZEK by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of AZEK by 503.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 126,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in shares of AZEK by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 1,013,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,028,000 after purchasing an additional 29,961 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.60.

AZEK opened at $40.59 on Monday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $51.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $346.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.50 million. AZEK had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

