Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Purchases 8,519 Shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 106,487.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ChannelAdvisor were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ChannelAdvisor during the second quarter worth approximately $241,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOM opened at $25.15 on Monday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $755.73 million, a PE ratio of 39.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.29.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $41.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

