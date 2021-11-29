MicroMoney Achieves Market Cap of $270,668.05 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. MicroMoney has a market cap of $270,668.05 and $234,827.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MicroMoney coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroMoney has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043523 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.01 or 0.00235060 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00088916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

