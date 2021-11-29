Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,715 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.8% of Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $66,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Microsoft by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 23.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 179,632 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,621 shares during the last quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth $3,522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $329.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $314.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.74%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.85.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

