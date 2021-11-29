Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 11,354 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 246,763 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $69,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 8.0% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 828 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 40.9% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 53,301 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,622 shares of company stock worth $230,826,252. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $329.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $209.11 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

