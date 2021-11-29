Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) in a research note published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAA. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $203.57 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $211.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $452.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 109.92%.

In other news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total transaction of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% during the third quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

