Millennium Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 410.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,845 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 84,313 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 62.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,381 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,267,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

SUPN stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $148.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.