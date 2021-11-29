Millennium Management LLC Has $3.17 Million Stock Position in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,109,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,466 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 10,922 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 337.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 388,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 299,571 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LQDA opened at $4.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $213.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.23. Liquidia Co. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $5.40.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liquidia Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Liquidia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Liquidia Profile

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

