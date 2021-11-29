Millennium Management LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455,448 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Savara were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Savara by 61.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth $40,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth $46,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Savara in the first quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

SVRA opened at $1.15 on Monday. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.58. The company has a current ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 32.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.41.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $65,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 249,752 shares of company stock valued at $288,843. Company insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

