Millennium Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 182.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Johnson Outdoors worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JOUT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter valued at $4,858,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.5% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 25,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 241.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 25,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 30.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 74,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 100.0% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $107.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.91. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors, Inc engages in the manufacturing and marketing of seasonal, outdoor recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, Diving, and Other. The Fishing segment includes the brands Minn Kota electric motors for quiet trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; Humminbird sonar and GPS equipment for fishfinding, navigation and marine cartography; and Cannon downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

