Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,088 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Jounce Therapeutics worth $3,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNCE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $79,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jounce Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.38, for a total value of $15,922,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNCE stock opened at $8.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.21. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.03 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $416.61 million, a P/E ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

