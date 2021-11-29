Millennium Management LLC Purchases 49,891 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,715 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,891 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of NBT Bancorp worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 195,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,787,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 687.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 86,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,445,000 after buying an additional 61,692 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 11,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,291,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NBTB opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.57. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.67.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $118.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

