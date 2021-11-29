MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Up 5.9%

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.79 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 7,961 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 710,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 66.38.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MINISO Group by 173.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 185,163 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,639,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MINISO Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

