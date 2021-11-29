Minter Network Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (BIP)

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Minter Network has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $20.10 million and $26,105.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minter Network alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.99 or 0.00063171 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00198510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00089615 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.84 or 0.00696485 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Minter Network Profile

Minter Network (CRYPTO:BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,097,098,250 coins and its circulating supply is 4,891,888,683 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minter Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minter Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.