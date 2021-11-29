Misbloc (MSB) Hits Market Cap of $27.59 Million

Misbloc (CURRENCY:MSB) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Misbloc has a total market cap of $27.59 million and $7.79 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00043016 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.79 or 0.00232513 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00089179 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 132,851,939 coins. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Misbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

