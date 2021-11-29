Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.
Mistras Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.24. 637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,001. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $242.73 million, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.
In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mistras Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Mistras Group
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
