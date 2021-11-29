Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,200 shares, a drop of 51.7% from the October 31st total of 373,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Mistras Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

Mistras Group stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.24. 637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,001. Mistras Group has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $242.73 million, a P/E ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $174.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 4,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $39,387.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mistras Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 217,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Mistras Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mistras Group

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

