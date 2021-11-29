Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MITEY. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,030. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

