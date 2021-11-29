Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MITEY. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitsubishi Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MITEY traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 36,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,030. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.88.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
