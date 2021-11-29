Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Shares of MITEY stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $13.90. 36,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Mitsubishi Estate had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.