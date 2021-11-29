Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 85.4% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
Shares of MITEY stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $13.90. 36,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $18.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.