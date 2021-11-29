Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Shares Gap Down to $2.55

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.47. Mizuho Financial Group shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 3,772 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 67.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

