Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 7.6%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $376.49 and last traded at $354.58. 250,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,289,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.63.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.38. The firm has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32.
In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,126,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,360,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,250 shares of company stock worth $144,767,225 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.
Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
