Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Up 7.6%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shot up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $376.49 and last traded at $354.58. 250,638 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 13,289,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $329.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRNA. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

Get Moderna alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.38. The firm has a market cap of $146.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.82, for a total value of $3,436,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,126,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,339,360,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 421,250 shares of company stock worth $144,767,225 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.