Momo (MOMO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.35. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Momo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.63. Momo has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

