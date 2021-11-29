Morgan Stanley Increases Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $10,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,363 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 624,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 50,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 509,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,867,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials stock opened at $132.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.11. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.72.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCMP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.88.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

