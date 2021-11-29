Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 466.7% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,601,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 84,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.04. 285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,148. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.28. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $28.40.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

