Morgan Stanley Invests $9.87 Million in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 336,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,865,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IPSC. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $141,004,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $16,137,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,760,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,549,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of IPSC stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. Century Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $32.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 15.12 and a quick ratio of 15.12.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Therapeutics Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

