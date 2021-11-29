Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 351,547 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 336,061 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $9,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the second quarter worth $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Azure Power Global in the second quarter valued at $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 276,200 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,510,000 after purchasing an additional 259,150 shares during the period.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. Azure Power Global Limited has a 1-year low of $18.19 and a 1-year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.58.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZRE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

