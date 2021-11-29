Morgan Stanley Purchases 6,193 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $920,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,273,000 after buying an additional 59,185 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,430,000 after buying an additional 209,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $81.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.31. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $160.41.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.32) by $0.35. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,020.49% and a negative return on equity of 81.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 428.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

