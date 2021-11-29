Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SCPPF. Jefferies Financial Group raised S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HSBC lowered S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCPPF remained flat at $$8.89 during midday trading on Monday. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

