Morgan Stanley Sells 135,176 Shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,176 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund were worth $9,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund during the second quarter valued at $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 73.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 57.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 83,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund by 36.4% during the second quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MUI opened at $15.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61. BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.054 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund Profile

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund and investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on August 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

