Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) Short Interest Update

Moringa Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:MACA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, an increase of 580.0% from the October 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MACA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MACA traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. 5 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,875. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.68. Moringa Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.18.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

