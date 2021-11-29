Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,672,000 after purchasing an additional 306,055 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,731,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $811,269,000 after purchasing an additional 236,236 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 111,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,985 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1,288.5% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846 shares during the period. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.01.

BABA stock opened at $133.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.83. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $131.22 and a twelve month high of $278.92. The firm has a market cap of $361.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

