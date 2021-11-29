Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Square by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.86, for a total transaction of $1,009,766.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,286,722.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,521,477.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,166 shares of company stock worth $23,269,558 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $300.49.

Shares of SQ opened at $212.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.21, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.36 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Square Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

