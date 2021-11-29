Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $38.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

