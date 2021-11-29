Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 56,283 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,908,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,283 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 98.47% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $178,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,360. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

