Murray Stahl Purchases 14 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Murray Stahl acquired 14 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,242.99 per share, with a total value of $17,401.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,307.48 per share, with a total value of $3,922.44.

On Monday, November 22nd, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,253.80 per share, with a total value of $3,761.40.

On Friday, November 19th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,245.91 per share, with a total value of $3,737.73.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,258.02 per share, with a total value of $3,774.06.

On Monday, November 15th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,295.13 per share, with a total value of $3,885.39.

On Friday, November 12th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,296.53 per share, for a total transaction of $3,889.59.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,339.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,019.70.

On Monday, November 8th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,385.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,156.26.

On Friday, November 5th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,367.57 per share, for a total transaction of $4,102.71.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,274.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,822.00.

Texas Pacific Land stock traded up $20.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,263.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,879. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 2.24. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $585.00 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,265.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,394.24.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.83 by $1.99. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.25 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $33,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $11,518,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter valued at $160,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

