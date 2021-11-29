MXC (MXC) Price Hits $0.0472 on Major Exchanges

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, MXC has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One MXC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. MXC has a total market capitalization of $124.80 million and $10.02 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.93 or 0.00370599 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00013407 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001309 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $681.76 or 0.01181009 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About MXC

MXC (CRYPTO:MXC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

Buying and Selling MXC

