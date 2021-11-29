Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

NBRV traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,891. The stock has a market cap of $451.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $4.58.

In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $56,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,368.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

