Name Change Token Trading Down 42% This Week (NCT)

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 28th. One Name Change Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0248 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $13,801.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Name Change Token

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,184,903 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Change Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

