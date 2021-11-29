National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.99 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.94. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating and set a C$113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$100.23.

National Bank of Canada stock opened at C$102.33 on Monday. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$70.81 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$97.32. The company has a market cap of C$34.55 billion and a PE ratio of 12.58.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

