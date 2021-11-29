Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAII opened at $13.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $83.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Natural Alternatives International has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.39 million for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.03%.

In other Natural Alternatives International news, CEO Mark A. Ledoux sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,858.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAII. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natural Alternatives International during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the first quarter valued at $155,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

