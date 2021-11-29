Navcoin (NAV) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $28.90 million and approximately $577,315.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003506 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00016568 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00013582 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,285,324 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

