NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,513,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM opened at $222.85 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.32. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $180.32 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.