NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NBT Bank N A NY cut its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 201,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 55,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 514,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 255,330 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 1,299,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,656,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $48.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $58.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.46.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

