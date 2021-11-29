NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of NCC Group plc (LON:NCC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 342.20 ($4.47).

NCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.74) target price on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of NCC Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 363 ($4.74) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) price target on shares of NCC Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get NCC Group alerts:

In other news, insider Tim Kowalski sold 33,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.44), for a total transaction of £87,129.27 ($113,834.95).

NCC stock opened at GBX 229 ($2.99) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £709.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. NCC Group has a 12-month low of GBX 196.20 ($2.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 348 ($4.55). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 288.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from NCC Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. NCC Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

About NCC Group

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.